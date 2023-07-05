Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 6 of 8]

    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Simon Delaney, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, tightens the bolt of an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile during the second quarterly weapons load competition, July 14, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured the loading of an AIM-120 AMRAAM, an AIM-9X, and a GBU-12 with a time standard of 30 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 11:45
    Photo ID: 7919017
    VIRIN: 230714-F-RL243-1645
    Resolution: 5658x3536
    Size: 586.89 KB
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC
    Weapons Load Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT