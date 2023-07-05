U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Simon Delaney, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, tightens the bolt of an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile during the second quarterly weapons load competition, July 14, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured the loading of an AIM-120 AMRAAM, an AIM-9X, and a GBU-12 with a time standard of 30 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 11:45
|Photo ID:
|7919017
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-RL243-1645
|Resolution:
|5658x3536
|Size:
|586.89 KB
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
