Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 5 of 8]

    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paolo Silva, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, helps prepare a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb to an F-35 Lightning II during the second quarterly weapons load competition, July 14, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Load competitions serve as part of the final evaluations for quarterly and annual awards in the weapons career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 11:45
    Photo ID: 7919015
    VIRIN: 230714-F-RL243-1639
    Resolution: 6048x3780
    Size: 970.92 KB
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition
    56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC
    Weapons Load Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT