56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Paolo Silva, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, secures an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to an F-35 Lightning II during the second quarterly weapons load competition, July 14, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured the loading of an AIM-120 AMRAAM, an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile, and a GBU-12 with a time standard of 30 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

