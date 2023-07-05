U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aaron Vind, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, secures an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to an F-35 Lightning II during the second quarterly weapons load competition, July 14, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured the loading of an AIM-120 AMRAAM, an AIM-9X, and a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb with a time standard of 30 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 11:45
|Photo ID:
|7919013
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-RL243-1816
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|602.16 KB
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th MXG hosts Second Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
