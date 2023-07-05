Naval Museum provides free LEGO History program at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story library

Virginia Beach, Va. (July 17, 2023) Matt Headrick, a Military Educator at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, facilitates an interactive Brick by Brick: LEGO Shipbuilding program at the library onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The free program was provided as part of the library’s summertime LEGO club. Participants had the opportunity to learn about shipbuilding and take in some naval history of the region during an engaging presentation before building LEGO ships during the free summertime program. The program is part of the free educational outreaches provided by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

