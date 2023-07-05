USS Carter Hall Conducts UAS Flight Operations

230717-N-ED646-2263- ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 17, 2023) Jamal Ramsey, a civilian contractor for the Department of Defense, launches an unmanned aerial system for a test flight aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

Date Taken: 07.17.2023