    USS Carter Hall Conducts Weapons Training [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Weapons Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230717-N-ED646-2208- ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 17, 2023) Marines, attached to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable, Battalion Landing Team 1/6, conduct weapons familiarization training aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
