Discipline

Marines with “the Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps perform Rampart Fanfare during a Friday Evening Parade at the Marine Barracks Washington D.C., July 14, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Lieutenant Gen. Christopher Mohaney, Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources and the guests of honor were the Honorable Ken Calvert, House Appropriations Subcommittee of Defense Chair and the Honorable Betty McCollum House Appropriations Subcommittee of Defense Ranking Member. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee)

