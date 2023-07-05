Discipline

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Marines with “The President’s Own,” U.S. Marine Band perform for guests during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., July 14, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Lieutenant Gen. Christopher Mohaney, Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources and the guests of honor were the Honorable Ken Calvert, House Appropriations Subcommittee of Defense Chair and the Honorable Betty McCollum House Appropriations Subcommittee of Defense Ranking Member. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee)

