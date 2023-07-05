Discipline

Lance Cpl. Cailtyn R. Going, mascot handler and Pfc. Chesty XVI, stand on center walk during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., July 14, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Lieutenant Gen. Christopher Mohaney, Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources and the guests of honor were the Honorable Ken Calvert, House Appropriations Subcommittee of Defense Chair and the Honorable Betty McCollum House Appropriations Subcommittee of Defense Ranking Member. (U.S. Marine photo by Lance. Cpl Chloe McAfee)

