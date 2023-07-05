y Expeditionary Civilian Workforce adds extra firepower to 405th AFSB capabilities

Marc Bourdeau, an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce employee with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, conducts a basic issue item inventory on an M113 Armored Personnel Carrier at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany. Bourdeau is a quality assurance specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim while on AECW status, but his regular job is located at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Grimm)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 05:27
|Photo ID:
|7918358
|VIRIN:
|230718-A-SM279-2430
|Resolution:
|3476x2160
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce adds extra firepower to 405th AFSB capabilities
