Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    y Expeditionary Civilian Workforce adds extra firepower to 405th AFSB capabilities [Image 1 of 2]

    y Expeditionary Civilian Workforce adds extra firepower to 405th AFSB capabilities

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Shawn D. Yarberough (right) reviews an equipment sourcing document with Maj. Patrick DeVera, the deputy support operations officer at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Yarberough, who is normally assigned as a logistics management specialist with U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, is serving an 11-month tour with the 405th AFSB in Germany as an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce employee.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 05:27
    Photo ID: 7918355
    VIRIN: 230718-A-SM279-2363
    Resolution: 2720x3887
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, y Expeditionary Civilian Workforce adds extra firepower to 405th AFSB capabilities [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    y Expeditionary Civilian Workforce adds extra firepower to 405th AFSB capabilities
    y Expeditionary Civilian Workforce adds extra firepower to 405th AFSB capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce adds extra firepower to 405th AFSB capabilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks
    ArmyExpeditionaryCivilianWorkforce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT