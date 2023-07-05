Shawn D. Yarberough (right) reviews an equipment sourcing document with Maj. Patrick DeVera, the deputy support operations officer at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Yarberough, who is normally assigned as a logistics management specialist with U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, is serving an 11-month tour with the 405th AFSB in Germany as an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce employee.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 05:27 Photo ID: 7918355 VIRIN: 230718-A-SM279-2363 Resolution: 2720x3887 Size: 2.08 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, y Expeditionary Civilian Workforce adds extra firepower to 405th AFSB capabilities [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.