U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, depart from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate the always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 04:25 Photo ID: 7918330 VIRIN: 230708-F-DB515-8586 Resolution: 4959x2986 Size: 533.66 KB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale supports allies through participation in Bomber Task Force Mission [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Delia Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.