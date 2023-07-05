U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, depart from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate the always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 04:25
|Photo ID:
|7918330
|VIRIN:
|230708-F-DB515-8586
|Resolution:
|4959x2986
|Size:
|533.66 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale supports allies through participation in Bomber Task Force Mission [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Delia Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT