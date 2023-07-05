Barksdale supports allies through participation in Bomber Task Force Mission

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and a C-17 Globemaster assigned to both the 62nd and 446th Airlift Wings at Joint-Base Lewis-McChord Wash., await departure from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. The United States maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of its Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)
