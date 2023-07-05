Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale supports allies through participation in Bomber Task Force Mission [Image 1 of 3]

    Barksdale supports allies through participation in Bomber Task Force Mission

    GUAM

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron board a B52H Stratofortress in support of a Bomber Task Force mission on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to Allies and partners through the global employment of military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)

