Diego Garcia Beach Cleanup

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and tenant commands participate in a beach cleanup July 15, 2023. These volunteer events provide individuals with the opportunity to make a difference by supporting the cleanup efforts throughout the island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

