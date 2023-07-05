Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia Beach Cleanup [Image 1 of 3]

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.15.2023

    Photo by Seaman Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    230715-N-VD231-1002

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and tenant commands participate in a beach cleanup July 15, 2023. These volunteer events provide individuals with the opportunity to make a difference by supporting the cleanup efforts throughout the island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 04:14
    Photo ID: 7918323
    VIRIN: 230715-N-VD231-1002
    Resolution: 4110x2891
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia Beach Cleanup [Image 3 of 3], by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteer
    Beach
    Clean
    NSF Diego Garcia
    NMRTU

