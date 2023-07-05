Sailors Show Gear To Pilot

230714-N-NS135-1108 ADRIADIC SEA (July 14, 2023) Sailors on the chock and chain team, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), show the chocks and chains to the pilots of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, before take-off, July 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

