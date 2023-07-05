Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Show Gear To Pilot [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailors Show Gear To Pilot

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230714-N-NS135-1108 ADRIADIC SEA (July 14, 2023) Sailors on the chock and chain team, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), show the chocks and chains to the pilots of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, before take-off, July 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 04:11
    Photo ID: 7918314
    VIRIN: 230714-N-NS135-1108
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Show Gear To Pilot [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Shows Fuel Sample
    Sailors Refuel Helicopter
    Sailor Performs Routine Maintenance
    Sailor Prepares Dinner
    Helicopter Takes Off
    Sailors Show Gear To Pilot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT