Helicopter Takes Off

230714-N-NS135-1115 ADRIADIC SEA (July 14, 2023) A MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, takes off from the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), July 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 Location: ADRIATIC SEA