Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Helicopter Takes Off [Image 5 of 6]

    Helicopter Takes Off

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230714-N-NS135-1115 ADRIADIC SEA (July 14, 2023) A MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, takes off from the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), July 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 04:11
    Photo ID: 7918313
    VIRIN: 230714-N-NS135-1115
    Resolution: 6673x4449
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter Takes Off [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Shows Fuel Sample
    Sailors Refuel Helicopter
    Sailor Performs Routine Maintenance
    Sailor Prepares Dinner
    Helicopter Takes Off
    Sailors Show Gear To Pilot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT