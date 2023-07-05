Sailor Prepares Dinner

230714-N-NS135-1151 ADRIADIC SEA (July 14, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Christian Gauna, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), prepares food for dinner, July 14, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

