    Distinguished Visitors [Image 3 of 6]

    Distinguished Visitors

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    U.S. Navy pilots speak with Polish distinguished visitors in the hangar bay of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a ship tour, July 17, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    This work, Distinguished Visitors [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

