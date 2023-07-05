U.S. KC-135 arrives at RAAF Darwin, Australia for Mobility Guardian 23

A U.S. KC-135 from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing arrives in Darwin, Australia on July 7, 2023, to participate in Mobility Guardian 23 with the Royal Australian Air Force. MG23 is a multilateral exercise and an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners, increase interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Haiden Morris)
