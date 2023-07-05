A U.S. KC-135 from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing arrives in Darwin, Australia on July 7, 2023, to participate in Mobility Guardian 23 with the Royal Australian Air Force. MG23 is a multilateral exercise and an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners, increase interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 02:36 Photo ID: 7918254 VIRIN: 230707-F-TG928-2253 Resolution: 5118x3405 Size: 1.77 MB Location: AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. KC-135 arrives at RAAF Darwin, Australia for Mobility Guardian 23 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.