    92nd Air Refueling Wing arrives in Darwin for Mobility Guardian 23

    AUSTRALIA

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    92nd Air Refueling Wing personnel arrive in Darwin, Australia on July 5, 2023, to participate in Mobility Guardian 23 with the Royal Australian Air Force. MG23 is a multilateral exercise and an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners, increase interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Haiden Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 02:28
    Photo ID: 7918252
    VIRIN: 230705-F-TG928-1039
    Resolution: 6036x4016
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92nd Air Refueling Wing arrives in Darwin for Mobility Guardian 23, by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23
    MG 23

