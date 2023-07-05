92nd Air Refueling Wing personnel arrive in Darwin, Australia on July 5, 2023, to participate in Mobility Guardian 23 with the Royal Australian Air Force. MG23 is a multilateral exercise and an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners, increase interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 02:28
|Photo ID:
|7918252
|VIRIN:
|230705-F-TG928-1039
|Resolution:
|6036x4016
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 92nd Air Refueling Wing arrives in Darwin for Mobility Guardian 23, by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
