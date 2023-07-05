92nd Air Refueling Wing arrives in Darwin for Mobility Guardian 23

92nd Air Refueling Wing personnel arrive in Darwin, Australia on July 5, 2023, to participate in Mobility Guardian 23 with the Royal Australian Air Force. MG23 is a multilateral exercise and an opportunity to train alongside our Allies and partners, increase interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Haiden Morris)

