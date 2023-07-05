Pilot Waits During Passenger Transfer

230712-N-NS135-1187 ADRIADIC SEA (July 12, 2023)An aircrewman, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, stands by during a passenger transfer on Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), July 12, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

