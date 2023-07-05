Sailors Finish Refueling Helicopter

230712-N-NS135-1245 ADRIADIC SEA (July 12, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), remove the fuel hose after refueling an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, July 12, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

