    Helicopter Lands On Flight Deck [Image 3 of 6]

    Helicopter Lands On Flight Deck

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230712-N-NS135-1180 ADRIADIC SEA (July 12, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), watch as an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, lands on the flight deck, July 12, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 02:32
    Photo ID: 7918217
    VIRIN: 230712-N-NS135-1180
    Resolution: 6428x4285
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

