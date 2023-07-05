Sailor Chocks And Chains Helicopter

230712-N-NS135-1150 ADRIADIC SEA (July 12, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kyle Agne, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), stands by after chocking and chaining an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, to the flight deck, July 12, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

