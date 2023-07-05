Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors During Physical Training [Image 1 of 6]

    Sailors During Physical Training

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230712-N-NS135-1099 ADRIADIC SEA (July 12, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), participate in Chief’s physical training on the flight deck, July 12, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 02:32
    Photo ID: 7918215
    VIRIN: 230712-N-NS135-1099
    Resolution: 6071x4047
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors During Physical Training [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors During Physical Training
    Sailor Chocks And Chains Helicopter
    Helicopter Lands On Flight Deck
    Sailors Finish Refueling Helicopter
    Pilots Prepare To Land
    Pilot Waits During Passenger Transfer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT