Sailors During Physical Training

230712-N-NS135-1099 ADRIADIC SEA (July 12, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), participate in Chief’s physical training on the flight deck, July 12, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

Date Taken: 07.12.2023
Resolution: 6071x4047
Location: ADRIATIC SEA