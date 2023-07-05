The Independence variant litoral combat ship USS Canberra (LC30) arrives in Sydney, Australia July 18, 2023. The ship will be commissioned July 22 in Sydney.



Australia welcomed the USS Canberra to Sydney Harbor, with HMAS Canberra guiding the Independence-variant littoral combat ship to berth alongside Fleet Base East ahead of the formal commissioning on July 22. The crew of HMAS Canberra and USS Canberra will focus on joint activities during the commissioning week, including playing sport, ship tours and sharing their countries’ culture and traditions. This ceremonial commissioning emphasizes the more than 100 years of mateship built on friendship, history, democracy, and respect. The two countries have fought side-by-side in every major conflict since World War 1. Canberra’s namesake is a reminder of the shared responsibility the U.S. and Australia have to each other as allies.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 00:45 Photo ID: 7918179 VIRIN: 230718-D-DB155-1011 Resolution: 4711x3140 Size: 11.05 MB Location: SYDNEY, ACT, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Canberra Arrives in Sydney for Commissioning, by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.