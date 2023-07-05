Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Canberra Arrives in Sydney for Commissioning

    SYDNEY, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    07.17.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    The Independence variant litoral combat ship USS Canberra (LC30) arrives in Sydney, Australia July 18, 2023. The ship will be commissioned July 22 in Sydney.

    Australia welcomed the USS Canberra to Sydney Harbor, with HMAS Canberra guiding the Independence-variant littoral combat ship to berth alongside Fleet Base East ahead of the formal commissioning on July 22. The crew of HMAS Canberra and USS Canberra will focus on joint activities during the commissioning week, including playing sport, ship tours and sharing their countries’ culture and traditions. This ceremonial commissioning emphasizes the more than 100 years of mateship built on friendship, history, democracy, and respect. The two countries have fought side-by-side in every major conflict since World War 1. Canberra’s namesake is a reminder of the shared responsibility the U.S. and Australia have to each other as allies.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Canberra Arrives in Sydney for Commissioning, by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sydney
    Canberra
    USS Canberra
    HMAS Canberra
    CanberraCommissioning

