230717-N-TT059-1007 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 17, 2023) Rear Adm. Bill Daly, commander, Carrier Strike Group 15, from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, salutes the sideboys as he embarks Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lily Gebauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 00:39 Photo ID: 7918178 VIRIN: 230717-N-TT059-1007 Resolution: 6138x3453 Size: 1.19 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15 Visits USS Sterett [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.