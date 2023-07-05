Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15 Visits USS Sterett [Image 1 of 2]

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15 Visits USS Sterett

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lily Gebauer 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230717-N-TT059-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 17, 2023) Rear Adm. Bill Daly, commander, Carrier Strike Group 15, from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, addresses the wardroom during a ship visit aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lily Gebauer)

    This work, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15 Visits USS Sterett [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

