General Maintenance

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Pascual Couarrubias, from Boise, Idaho, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, conducts an inventory check in the maintenance supply office, July 17, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

