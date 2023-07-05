Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Maintenance [Image 12 of 14]

    General Maintenance

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Trinidy Dingle, from Prince George, Maryland, assigned to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, conducts a software check on a PRQ-7A for an aircraft survival vest in a equipment room of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 17, 2023. VFA 37 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 00:27
    Photo ID: 7918174
    VIRIN: 230717-N-CO784-1065
    Resolution: 4232x3023
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

