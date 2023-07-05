General Maintenance

Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Zoe Porter, from Whitewater, Wisconsin, assigned to the "Bear Aces" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, conducts a function check of a fluid service unit in a line shack of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 17, 2023. VAW 124 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

