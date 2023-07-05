Senior Chief Yeoman Victoria Alvarez, left, from Long Island, New York, and Yeoman 2nd Class Bonny Krause, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, both assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) administration department, file Sailor evaluations in the commanding officer’s administration office, July 17, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

