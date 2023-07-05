20mm gun maintenance

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Philip Riker, right, from Windermere, Florida, and Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Rholanda Tucker, from Palmdale, California, both assigned to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, conduct routine maintenance on the 20mm gun from an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 16, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

