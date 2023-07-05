Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20mm gun maintenance [Image 6 of 14]

    20mm gun maintenance

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, conduct routine maintenance on the 20mm gun from an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 16, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 00:27
    Photo ID: 7918168
    VIRIN: 230716-N-XQ548-2036
    Resolution: 3577x3577
    Size: 464.01 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20mm gun maintenance [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20mm gun maintenance
    Ice Cream Social
    Ice Cream Social
    Ice Cream Social
    20mm gun maintenance
    20mm gun maintenance
    20mm gun maintenance
    20mm gun maintenance
    Ice Cream Social
    Administration Office
    General Maintenance
    General Maintenance
    Administration Office
    General Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Blacklions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT