Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), participate in an ice cream social hosted by morale, wellness and recreation (MWR) in the aft galley, July 14, 2023. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 00:27 Photo ID: 7918164 VIRIN: 230716-N-CO784-2011 Resolution: 3779x2699 Size: 1.13 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ice Cream Social [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.