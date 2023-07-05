Polish Minister of Defense visits 9/11 memorial with U.S. Army V Corps

Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak speaks during an interview near the 9/11 memorial, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, Kentucky, July 17, 2023. Błaszczak paid his respects to the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack, and stated the importance of the U.S. and Polish alliance and partnership. Błaszczak is visiting V Corps to attend V Corps' Victory Honors ceremony on July 18 for Polish Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, outgoing deputy commanding general of interoperability, and Maj. Gen. Maciej W. Jablonski, incoming deputy commanding general of interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

