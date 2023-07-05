U.S. Air Force Airmen board a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2023. NE 23-2 allows the U.S. to enhance agility and joint coordination to provide rapid assistance should a crisis occur in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 19:31
|Photo ID:
|7917830
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-DU754-1086
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS
