    Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 5 of 6]

    Northern Edge 23-2

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen board a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2023. NE 23-2 allows the U.S. to enhance agility and joint coordination to provide rapid assistance should a crisis occur in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 19:31
    Photo ID: 7917830
    VIRIN: 230707-F-DU754-1086
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    F-15E
    Northern Edge
    366 FW

