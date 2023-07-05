U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Rivero, ground transportation journeyman assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, secures a baggage pallet in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the opportunity for U.S. military members to maintain readiness and sharpen their skills in a diverse environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
