U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Ted Debauge, an air transportation journeyman assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, coordinates load plans with Senior Airman Milo Carter and Senior Airman Janelle Hogans, loadmasters assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron from Yokota Air Base, Japan in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2023. NE 23-2 is a first of its kind test of command and control capabilities throughout the region for a Joint, Multinational exercise event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

