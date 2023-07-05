Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 3 of 6]

    Northern Edge 23-2

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Ted Debauge, an air transportation journeyman assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, coordinates load plans with Senior Airman Milo Carter and Senior Airman Janelle Hogans, loadmasters assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron from Yokota Air Base, Japan in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2023. NE 23-2 is a first of its kind test of command and control capabilities throughout the region for a Joint, Multinational exercise event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

