U.S. Air Force Airmen board a C-12J Huron from the 459th Airlift Squadron assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2023. NE 23-2 provides interoperability training that is vital to the successful accomplishment of future joint, multinational endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

