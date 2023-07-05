Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to diesel discharge from partially sunken vessel in Florence, Alabama

    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to diesel discharge from partially sunken vessel in Florence, Alabama

    FLORENCE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Containment boom limits diesel discharge from a partially sunken tugboat in Florence, Alabama, July 17, 2023. The Coast Guard and partner agencies responded to the fuel discharge, which has a maximum potential spill of 2,500 gallons. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Marine Safety Detachment Nashville)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 18:28
    Photo ID: 7917773
    VIRIN: 230717-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 88.28 KB
    Location: FLORENCE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to diesel discharge from partially sunken vessel in Florence, Alabama, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spill
    Florence
    Diesel
    Tennessee River
    Sunken
    Michael R

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT