Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to diesel discharge from partially sunken vessel in Florence, Alabama

Containment boom limits diesel discharge from a partially sunken tugboat in Florence, Alabama, July 17, 2023. The Coast Guard and partner agencies responded to the fuel discharge, which has a maximum potential spill of 2,500 gallons. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Marine Safety Detachment Nashville)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 18:28
|Photo ID:
|7917773
|VIRIN:
|230717-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|88.28 KB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
