CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA (July 17, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with UNITAS LXIV exercise participants during a tour of the Combined Forces Maritime Component Command (CFMCC) watch floor aboard Colombian Base Naval Logistica ARC "Bolivar" during UNITAS LXIV, July 17, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 17:56 Photo ID: 7917763 VIRIN: 230717-N-RL853-3192 Resolution: 4484x2830 Size: 8.11 MB Location: CARTAGENA, CO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Visits UNITAS LXIV [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.