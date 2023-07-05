Bread and grape juice are prepared for a communion service during the Northwest Arkansas Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission at Mountain Home, Arkansas, July 17, 2023. Every medical IRT mission include chaplain services to meet the spiritual needs of those serving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 17:14 Photo ID: 7917704 VIRIN: 230716-F-YH293-1041 Resolution: 6064x4040 Size: 13.18 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME, AR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.