Bread and grape juice are prepared for a communion service during the Northwest Arkansas Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission at Mountain Home, Arkansas, July 17, 2023. Every medical IRT mission include chaplain services to meet the spiritual needs of those serving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 17:14
|Photo ID:
|7917704
|VIRIN:
|230716-F-YH293-1041
|Resolution:
|6064x4040
|Size:
|13.18 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME, AR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
