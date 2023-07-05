U.S. service members assingned to the to Northwest Arkansas Wellness Innovation Readiness Training mission attend a church service in Mountain Home, Arkansas, July 16, 2023. IRT missions carry a full contingent of support staff, including chaplains, to ensure the physical and spiritual needs of service members are met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 17:14
|Photo ID:
|7917703
|VIRIN:
|230716-F-YH293-1016
|Resolution:
|2915x1943
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT