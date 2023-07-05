Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT [Image 2 of 3]

    Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT

    MOUNTAIN HOME, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. service members assingned to the to Northwest Arkansas Wellness Innovation Readiness Training mission attend a church service in Mountain Home, Arkansas, July 16, 2023. IRT missions carry a full contingent of support staff, including chaplains, to ensure the physical and spiritual needs of service members are met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    This work, Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chaplains
    IRT
    Northwest Arkansas Wellness
    IRTNWAR2023

