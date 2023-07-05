Northwest Arkansas Wellness IRT

U.S. Air Force Capt. Amber Kunkel, 919th Special Operations Wing chaplain, leads a prayer service during the Northwest Arkansas Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission at Mountain Home, Arkansas, July 16, 2023. Kunkel and her chaplain team provided spiritual support for more than 180 service members during the two-week training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

Date Taken: 07.16.2023 Location: MOUNTAIN HOME, AR, US