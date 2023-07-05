Operation Viking 2023 Prejump Training Exercise

U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, prepare to simulate a hook up formation during a Prejump Training exercise prior to a UH-60 Blackhawk jump during Operation Viking 2023 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 13, 2023. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare soldiers with realistic training, simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios)

