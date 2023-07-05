Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin H. Kahl shakes hands with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere Daniel Erikson while receiving a traditional clap-out ceremony on his final workday at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 14, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 15:55
|Photo ID:
|7917469
|VIRIN:
|230714-D-PM193-2548
|Resolution:
|3472x2315
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USD(P) Kahl Departs Pentagon [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
